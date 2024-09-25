Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press and MPR News Staff

Minnesota Lynx Bridget Carleton wins 3rd place on WNBA Most Improved Player awards

Bridget Carleton playing basketball
Bridget Carleton of the Minnesota Lynx goes to the basket against the Indiana Fever in the third quarter at Target Center on July 14 in Minneapolis.
David Berding | Getty Images

Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton won third place in the WNBA’s Most Improved Player awards, the league announced Wednesday. She received 15 of the 67 votes from a national media panel.

Carleton averaged career highs of 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals this season. According to ESPN “Carleton ended with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes in Sunday's Game 1 win over Phoenix.”

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington won the WNBA's Most Improved Player award with 28 votes and Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby finished second with 18 votes.

Carrington is the fifth Connecticut player to win the award, joining teammate Brionna Jones (2021), Jonquel Jones (2017), Kelsey Bone (2015) and Wendy Palmer (2004).