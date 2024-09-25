Minnesota Poll: Only small fraction of Minnesotans say they’ve used cannabis recently despite legalization

Even though it’s now been more than a year since Minnesota legalized the adult use of cannabis only a small percentage disclosed that they’ve recently partaken.

The latest MPR News, KARE 11 and Minnesota Star Tribune poll shows only 14 percent of respondents reported consuming marijuana or THC-infused hemp products in the last month. But the poll also found a majority of those surveyed support legalization of cannabis on a national level.

Mason Dixon Polling & Strategy conducted the poll of 800 likely voters between Sept. 16 and 18. The poll’s margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Minnesota made it legal for adults 21 and older to possess, use and even grow their own marijuana for personal consumption as of August 2023. So far, it isn’t broadly available for sale to consumers as the state sets rules for phases of the production, transport and retail phases.

The White Earth Nation dispensary Waabigwan Mashkiki was the second dispensary to open in the state last year because tribal communities operate apart from the state’s regulatory structure. CEO Zach Wilson said the poll’s low cannabis-use numbers could be because of accessibility and education.

The Waabigwan Mashkiki dispensary opened quietly on July 31, 2023 to supply medicinal marijuana in Mahnomen on the White Earth Nation. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

“Depending on where you’re at in the state as far as convenience and ability to get our product. Ease of access may not be the best yet, either, with it only being on reservations.” Wilson said.

Wilson said he thinks once dispensaries open statewide the number of people using cannabis will increase. He said there has been a steady flow of customers at the White Earth dispensary.

“We’re definitely seeing a good influx month over month, as far as new patients, new clients. We’re seeing 4,000-5,000 people a month right now selling to,” he said.

The poll results show 61 percent of those polled support national legalization.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, voiced his support for decriminalization of marijuana and said he will be voting for a Florida ballot measure to legalize it in that state.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, previously cosponsored a bill while in the U.S. Senate to end the federal Marijuana Justice Act, which would remove the drug from the list of controlled substances deemed illegal.

In Fergus Falls, Lakes Area Grow Co. sells supplies for home cannabis cultivation. Owner James Elliott is torn over the issue because it could make doing business more difficult.

Elliott said legalizing cannabis nationally would open the door for interstate commerce but that would only hurt mom-and-pop businesses while serving corporate interests.

James Elliott is the owner of Lakes Area Grow Co., in Fergus Falls, which sells supplies for home cannabis cultivation. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

“Locally grown product is the best. We grow the best. We use good genetics,” he said. “Interstate commerce is not something I’m interested in. Corporation, anything big. I’m not interested in at all.”

He also said federal regulation would bring greater complexity.

“Everybody is really excited about a Schedule 3 rescheduling. And I just want everybody to be aware that is still a prescription only schedule,” he said. “That could affect home growers, that could affect dispensaries, that could put it to be a medication only product. So, I like it the way it is. Leave it to the states.”

Under state law, households are allowed to grow up to eight plants with four being mature at any one time.

Elliott also expects the numbers of cannabis users to increase once the state begins off-reservation retail sales sometime in 2025.

Editor’s note: Detailed poll results and complete methodology are available in a report prepared by APM Research Lab, MPR News’ sister organization.