Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press

Timberwolves trade Karl-Anthony Towns to Knicks, AP source says

a basketball game
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns looks on during the Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series at Target Center on May 16.
Kerem Yucel | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick in a franchise-altering deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said Friday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade, which was first reported by The Athletic, had not been finalized.

Towns, a four-time All-Star entering his 10th season, never hinted at any discontent with the team that drafted him first overall in 2015 despite several lean years preceding the run to the Western Conference finals last spring.

Active in the Twin Cities community, willing to defer the alpha role to young star Anthony Edwards, and unbothered by the move to a stretch power forward role following the acquisition of center Rudy Gobert two years ago, Towns did not appear to see this move coming three days before the beginning of training camp. The upside for the 7-footer is a return to his roots, having grown up in New Jersey.

The Wolves get an All-Star power forward in Randle, plus a sharpshooter in DiVincenzo coming off a career-best season and a first-rounder to offset some of the draft picks they sent to Utah in the trade for Gobert.

Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has never been afraid of a bold move, as he proved by going big — on the court and off — in the Gobert deal. This might be even bigger, as the Wolves prepare for the challenge of trying to make it two steps further in the playoffs while the top Western Conference teams show no signs of letting up around them.