Sports
The Associated Press

Twins will bring back Rocco Baldelli as manager despite late-season collapse

Rocco Baldelli
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 16, 2023, in Chicago.
Erin Hooley | AP

Rocco Baldelli will return next year as manager of the Minnesota Twins despite a late-season freefall that left the defending AL Central champions out of the playoffs.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey confirmed Sunday before the team's last game that Baldelli's job is safe. The Twins were 12-26 in their last 38 games entering the finale.

The 43-year-old Baldelli has managed three division titles in six seasons with Minnesota. His overall record was 457-412 going into the final game.

Falvey also said he's expecting to return for a ninth year with the Twins in 2025.