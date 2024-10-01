Eagan woman latest to plead guilty in federal Feeding Our Future fraud case
Go Deeper.
Create an account or log in to save stories.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that another person charged with allegedly stealing money from federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
Prosecutors say between June 2020 through 2022 Kaswar Jama of Eagan, submitted at least $4.5 million in fraudulent claims for Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. They say Jama spent some of that money on real estate and new cars.
Jama is one of dozens of people charged in connection with the $250 million fraud scheme. She is the 22nd person to plead guilty in the overall case.
A sentencing hearing is forthcoming.
Support Local News
When breaking news happens, MPR News provides the context you need. Help us meet the significant demands of these newsgathering efforts.