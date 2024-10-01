Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff

Eagan woman latest to plead guilty in federal Feeding Our Future fraud case

A podium with a microphone
U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson reacts to the verdict in the Feeding Our Future fraud case alongside members of the prosecutorial team on June 7.
Tim Evans for MPR News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that another person charged with allegedly stealing money from federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. 

Prosecutors say between June 2020 through 2022 Kaswar Jama of Eagan, submitted at least $4.5 million in fraudulent claims for Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. They say Jama spent some of that money on real estate and new cars.

Jama is one of dozens of people charged in connection with the $250 million fraud scheme. She is the 22nd person to plead guilty in the overall case.  

A sentencing hearing is forthcoming.