Ahead of Adam Fravel’s trial, Madeline Kingsbury’s family explains their absence in courtroom

The trial for Adam Fravel, the Winona man accused of murdering Madeline Kingsbury, will begin Monday. But Kingsbury’s family will not be allowed in the courtroom.

District Judge Nancy Buytendorp granted the defense’s motion to sequester the witnesses, which includes Kingsbury’s immediate family.

“Victims have certain rights, one of which is to be present in the courtroom for trial proceedings,” Kingsbury’s sister said on the “Finding Madeline Kingsbury” Facebook page. “HOWEVER - it is not common for immediate family to be witnesses in cases of this nature. While there are still questions we have and information we want and deserve to hear, we do respect the judge’s ruling for sequestration and understand the decision.”

Fravel is charged with first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse, first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of second-degree murder in connection to Kingsbury’s death. The prosecution listed more than 150 individuals as possible witnesses.

The post explained that unless they are testifying, witnesses on the list will not be allowed in the courtroom during the trial, which is estimated to last one month. Sequestering the witnesses will “ensure the integrity of the trial,” the post said.

“While we cannot be there physically to represent Madeline, we know other friends and family that are not witnesses in this trial will be there,” the post said. “Just know that we will be there in spirit each and every moment.”

Buytendorp also granted a motion regarding spectators and courtroom decorum. Witnesses and spectators are prohibited from wearing clothing and accessories that reference Kingsbury, say “Justice for Maddi” or anything that may “elicit an emotive response from jurors,” the motion said.

“If you’d like to show support for Maddi we kindly ask that you just wear blue,” the Facebook post said.

Fravel’s trial will begin on Oct. 7 in Blue Earth County Justice Center with jury selection expected to take several days.

The trial is taking place in Mankato after the judge granted a change-of-venue request. Fravel’s lawyers had argued it would be impossible to select an impartial jury in Winona because of publicity about the case.