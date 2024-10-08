Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press

Wild sign top goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt to 2-year, $4.4 million extension

Wild Blackhawks Hockey
Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt (30) celebrates with teammate Kirill Kaprizov (97) after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Chicago.
Paul Beaty | AP

The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension on Monday, giving their prized prospect some security while waiting in the wings behind veterans Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson.

The 21-year-old Wallstedt made three starts for Minnesota last season and spent the rest of the time in the AHL. He went 22-19-6 with a 2.70 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in 45 games for the Iowa Wild. Wallstedt was the team's first-round draft pick in 2021 out of Vasteras, Sweden.

With Fleury and Gustavsson still in the fold, Wallstedt's outlook for playing time this season is unclear. But the Wild have signaled an interest in carrying three goaltenders for the time being. Minnesota opens the season at home against Columbus on Thursday.