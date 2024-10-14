Honoring water on Indigenous Peoples Day

Ȟaȟá Wakpádaŋ is the Dakota name for Bassett Creek. The name means “Falls Creek,” which describes how the water flows into the Mississippi river above St. Anthony Falls.

“We decided that the most fitting thing to do on Indigenous Peoples Day is to call attention to the Indigenous homeland and the water that gives everything life within that homeland,” said Roxanne Gould, who started the water blessing last year with her husband.

Indigenous Peoples Day recognizes Indigenous history in Minnesota, and the contributions made by Indigenous communities. The blessing was done in collaboration with the Hennepin History Museum, cultural advisors, and community partners to mark the holiday.

Those in attendance gathered down by the water at Bassett Creek Park. The event began with a prayer song followed by several speakers and a water blessing led by Tara Perron, or Tanaǧidaŋ To Wiŋ (Blue Hummingbird Woman).

People attending the Haha Waka Water Blessing Ceremony during Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations on Monday, in Crystal. Chandra Colvin | MPR News

Perron says water is a sacred being and that Ȟaȟá Wakpádaŋ holds significance to Dakota people. The body of water has been around for thousands of years and provided travel, trade networks and food sources to Dakota people.

“She is one of our oldest living relatives, and she brings us life. So, the health of the water is the health of our people and our grandchildren,” Perron said. “We need to start bringing that to the forefront and uplifting her in a good way, because it is us who have devastated her. And so, it is us that will need to heal her.”

Perron sang a song for the water and prayed with tobacco. She then placed the tobacco into the water to give healing and thanks. Everyone was invited to do the same, and if not with tobacco, then with a hand over their heart.

Dakota author Diane Wilson was also in attendance and gave a welcome speech at the beginning of the ceremony. She says that human beings are made mostly of water and that water is the source of life.

“Ȟaȟá Wakpádaŋ is, like all our waters, a sacred relative. She deserves our prayers and our utmost respect, and to always remember that our lives depend on taking care of our water, and when we do that, when we honor her, then she also takes care of us,” Wilson said.

The ceremony goes hand-in-hand with the Bassett Creek Oral History project. The project tells suburban Indigenous stories and is put together by the Hennepin History Museum.

This is the second year in a row the blessing took place. Organizers of the event plan to continue holding the blessing on Indigenous Peoples Day each year but in different locations where the creek flows throughout the metro.