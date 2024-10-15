Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Election 2024
The Associated Press

Minnesota city says Trump campaign still owes more than $200,000 for July rally

A man points out towards the crowd while he speaks behind a microphone.
Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Saturday, July 27, 2024 in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign still owes St. Cloud nearly $209,000 for services related to a July rally, officials from the central Minnesota city say.

The bill is for services beyond what the city normally provides, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported Monday.

A request for comment emailed by The Associated Press to Trump’s campaign was not immediately returned Monday.

Trump and running mate JD Vance spoke to a hockey arena on St. Cloud State University’s campus July 27. An overflow crowd watched Trump speak for more than an hour and a half on a big screen outside the arena.

Expenses include $63,000 for extra police work during the rally, $62,000 to change a construction project near where the rally was held, and close to $2,000 for IT-related services.

St. Cloud City Administrator Matt Staehling on Monday told the newspaper that the city bills the White House for campaign stops and other events that require city services, such as half-marathon races. The White House is not billed for official events.

Trump’s campaign in August paid a $35,000 bill from St. Cloud State University related to the July rally, Athletic Director Holly Schreiner said.