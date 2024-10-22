Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
New York

Colts-Vikings game flexed to Sunday night on Nov. 3, bumping Jaguars-Eagles

Lions Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his 25-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday in Minneapolis.
Bruce Kluckhohn | AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

The Indianapolis-Minnesota game in Week 9 has been moved to prime time, bumping up the Jacksonville-Philadelphia game to an afternoon start under the NFL's flexible scheduling policy.

The Colts and Vikings will play on NBC's Sunday night broadcast on Nov. 3, the league announced Monday. The Vikings set an NFL record for the largest comeback when they played the Colts in 2022, erasing a 33-0 halftime deficit to win 39-36.

Indianapolis, which is 4-3, is also scheduled to play on Sunday night in Week 11 against the New York Jets. Minnesota had no other scheduled games in the league's featured Sunday night slot, coming off a 7-10 finish in 2023.

The Vikings are tied for the best record in the NFC at 5-1. They will play in prime time at least two other times this season, this Thursday night at the Los Angeles Rams and on Dec. 16 in a Monday night game against the Chicago Bears.

The Jaguars-Eagles matchup features coach Doug Pederson leading his current team against his former team, with whom he won the Super Bowl following the 2017 season, but the Jags are just 2-5 this year. The Eagles are 4-2.