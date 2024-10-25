Edwards hits late free throws to lift the Timberwolves past the Kings, 117-115

Anthony Edwards hit a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining and the Timberwolves spoiled Sacramento’s opener by beating the Kings 117-115 on Thursday night.

Edwards got fouled by Domantas Sabonis on a drive with the game tied and calmly hit the free throws to give him 32 points.

Keegan Murray’s 3-point attempt rimmed out at the buzzer for the Kings.

Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 33 points in his second game after being acquired in a trade from New York this month.

Demar DeRozan scored 26 points to lead the Kings in his debut for Sacramento after being acquired this summer in a sign-and-trade from Chicago. Sabonis added 24 points and Murray had 23.

Takeaways

For the Timberwolves, Minnesota came out of its season-opening trip to California with a split after rebounding from a loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night. Randle looked much more assertive in his second game after taking only 10 shots in the opener.

For the Kings, Sacramento has lost its last six season openers played at home with the last win coming in 2013 against Denver.

Key moment

Edwards and Naz Reid hit back-to-back 3-pointers that started an 11-0 run for Minnesota that turned a five-point deficit into a 105-99 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Key stat

After going 13 for 41 from 3 in the opener, Minnesota shot 20 for 50 from long range against Sacramento. The 91 attempted 3s are the most ever for the Timberwolves in the first two games of a season.

Up next

The Timberwolves play their home opener on Saturday night against Toronto, while the Kings travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Saturday.