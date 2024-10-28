Detroit Lakes man killed on a mission trip in Angola

A Christian missionary from Detroit Lakes was killed on Friday in Africa.

In a statement released by Pastor Troy Easton of Lakes Area Vineyard Church, 44-year-old Beau Shroyer was killed ‘in an act of violence’ while serving in Angola.

Shroyer moved to Angola from Detroit Lakes with his wife, Jackie, and five children in 2021. While in Detroit Lakes, Shroyer worked as a realtor with EXP Realty and belonged to Lakes Area Vineyard Church.

According to an article written by Detroit Lakes Tribune, Shroyer and his family expressed their excitement to serve with the organization SIM USA.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

“Beau and Jackie Shroyer, together with their five children, were some of the first missionaries to begin service with SIM USA after the COVID lockdowns eased. They have brought a faithful, energetic, growing, loving aroma of Christ into our family,” SIM USA President, Randy Fairman, wrote in a statement.

Easton’s statement describes Shroyer as “a man who, because of his love for the Lord, gave His life to pointing the lost, the hurting, the desperate and the broken to the God who rescued, saved and transformed his life.”

“From our perspective and the perspective of Jackie and the kids, we now must trust Jesus in a season that we never imagined.” Fairman wrote. “We must trust Him without requiring Him to give us an understanding of why He allowed this. It is difficult and stretches our faith.”

Details surrounding Shroyer’s death are still unknown.