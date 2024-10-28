Minnesota woman charged with voter fraud after local election officials suspect forged signatures
The state is accusing Nashwauk resident Danielle Miller of signing absentee ballot materials for her deceased mother.
According to the criminal complaint, Miller signed a ballot designated for her mother with her mother’s name.
The complaint said Miller told law enforcement her mother was an avid supporter of former Republican President Donald Trump. She died in August before her absentee ballot arrived.
The complaint also said Miller signed her mother’s name as the witness for her own ballot.
Local election officials noticed what they thought were suspicious signatures. They alerted the Itasca County Sheriff’s office, which reviewed the signatures and determined them to be forged.
A court hearing is set for December.
