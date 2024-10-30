Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Mavericks fend off Timberwolves 120-114 in West finals rematch behind Irving's 35 points

Mavericks Timberwolves Basketball
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Minneapolis.
Abbie Parr | AP

Kyrie Irving scored 16 of his 35 points in the third quarter, Luka Doncic had a late surge to finish with 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114 on Tuesday in the first rematch of last season's Western Conference finals.

Anthony Edwards had 24 of his 37 points in the first quarter to set a Target Center record, going 7 for 13 from 3-point range. He also went just 6 for 12 from the free-throw line.

Doncic put his stamp on the game with a 33-footer with 1:04 left to stretch the lead to eight points, barking at fans as he skipped back to the bench after a timeout. That was his only make in eight tries from behind the arc.

Mavericks Timberwolves Basketball
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Minneapolis.
Abbie Parr | AP

P.J. Washington added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who played on back-to-back nights after beating Utah 110-102 at home on Monday. Doncic went 5 for 22 from the floor and 1 for 9 from 3-point range for 15 points against the Jazz.

Julius Randle had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves.

Takeaways

Mavericks: With Doncic in a mini-slump, not only did the Mavericks get a superstar performance from Irving, the other half of their leading duo, they were especially active on defense with 12 steals.

Timberwolves: The breathtaking first quarter by Edwards gave way to some sloppy stretches. Minnesota had 20 turnovers that led to 25 points for Dallas.

Key moment

Irving went 6 for 8 from 3-point range, including a swish with 2:31 left and Randle tightly guarding him at the top of the key after the Timberwolves pulled within 109-107.

Key stat

Edwards has five-plus 3-pointers in all four games this season, the longest streak in team history.

Up next

The Mavericks host Houston on Thursday night and the Timberwolves host Denver on Friday.