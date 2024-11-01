Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Science
Ayana Archie, NPR

OpenAI is rolling out a web search feature for ChatGPT

A photo taken on October 4, 2023 in Manta, near Turin, shows a smartphone and a laptop displaying the logos of the artificial intelligence OpenAI research laboratory and ChatGPT robot.
Marco Bertorello | AFP via Getty Images

ChapGPT now has a search engine function.

Users will be able to type something into the text box, and click a little blue search button below it, or the artificial intelligence will automatically search the web if your question calls for it. The service will also provide links to sources for answers it gives, the company behind the service, OpenAI, said Thursday.

“By integrating search with a chat interface, users can engage with information in a new way, while content owners gain new opportunities to reach a broader audience,” the company said. “We hope to help users discover publishers and websites, while bringing more choice to search.”

Currently, ChatGPT does not provide citations for its answers, and users are unable to make a web search directly from the platform.

OpenAI said it worked with news publications and publishers, such as the Associated Press, Condé Nast and The Atlantic, to get feedback on the feature.

The change is available now for ChatGPT Plus and Team users, and users on the SearchGPT waitlist. It will be available on a rolling basis for remaining users.

