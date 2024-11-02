Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press
Updated:

Minnesota United completes 1st-round sweep of Real Salt Lake

two soccer players in action
MN United defender Carlos Harvey fights for the ball against Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda during the Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake playoff game at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Saturday.
Shannon Rathmanner for MPR News

Emeka Eneli scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake in the 75th minute of a 1-1 tie in regulation, but Dayne St. Clair had two saves in the shootout as Minnesota United came out on top 3-1 to finish off a sweep of Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

No. 6 seed Minnesota United beat third-seed Real Salt Lake on the road on penalty kicks after a scoreless tie during regulation play in the best-of-three first-round opener.

St. Clair turned away PK shots by Diogo Gonçalves and Diego Luna and had one by Matt Crooks sail over the crossbar. Kelvin Yeboah, Hassani Dotson and Sang Bin Jeong scored for the winners. Cristian “Chicho” Arango scored the lone goal for RSL on the club's first attempt.

two soccer players photographed in action
MN United midfielder Will Trapp defends as Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna during the Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake playoff game at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Saturday.
Shannon Rathmanner for MPR News

Eneli pulled Real Salt Lake even with his first postseason goal in his fourth appearance after scoring once in 54 previous appearances with the club over the past two regular seasons. Crooks notched his first postseason assist in his first season in the league on the score, and Arango snagged his first in his seventh playoff appearance, the last four with RSL.

Neither club scored until Minnesota United's Joseph Rosales used assists from Kelvin Yeboah and Robin Lod in the 53rd minute to score his first postseason goal in his fourth appearance.

a soccer player kicks a ball
MN United forward Kelvin Yeboah winds up a shot at the Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake playoff game at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Saturday.
Shannon Rathmanner for MPR News

Rosales has one regular-season goal in 78 appearances over the last four seasons. Yeboah's assist was his first in two playoff appearances in his first season in the league and Lod's was his second in eight postseason appearances — all starts.

St. Clair totaled one save for Minnesota United in his seventh career postseason start with the club.

a soccer player attempts to regain possession
MN United midfielder Joseph Rosales attempts to regain possession against Real Salt Lake attacker Cristian Arango during the Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake playoff game at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Saturday.
Shannon Rathmanner for MPR News

Zac MacMath started in goal for Real Salt Lake for the sixth time in the playoffs and saved four shots. MacMath had two starts in the 2016 postseason for the Colorado Rapids.

Real Salt Lake had played nine straight playoff matches on the road before hosting the opener.

Both clubs scored two goals in four matchups this season. RSL entered the postseason after scoring a club-record 65 goals, eight more than its previous high set in 2013.

Minnesota United will play the second-seeded Los Angeles Galaxy in the next round. The Galaxy swept the Colorado Rapids in a first-round matchup.

Fans cheer Minnesota United
7 of 7
fans cheer at a soccer game
Fans cheer on during the second half of the Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake playoff game.
Shannon Rathmanner for MPR News
1 of 7
people cheer and celebrate at a soccer game
Fans cheer on during the Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake playoff game at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Saturday.
Shannon Rathmanner for MPR News
2 of 7
a boy raises his scarf
Fans raise their scarves during a corner kick at the Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake playoff game.
Shannon Rathmanner for MPR News