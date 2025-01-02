Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Music
The Associated Press
London

British rapper Stormzy banned from driving for using phone behind wheel of his Rolls-Royce

man stands with microphone
Stormzy performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Aug. 27, 2021.
AP Photo | Scott Garfitt, File

British rapper Stormzy was banned from driving for nine months on Thursday after admitting he drove his Rolls-Royce through London while using his phone.

The 31-year-old whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Jr. is known for bringing the grime genre of rap into the commercial mainstream. His debut “Gang Signs and Prayer” won album of the year at the Brit Awards in 2018, where he was named best male British solo artist — an honor he won again in 2020.

His record on the road, however, isn't good, a judge said at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

District judge Andrew Sweet said that Stormzy’s actions were “dangerous and irresponsible."

Stormzy previously put “vulnerable road users at risk” when he drove a Lamborghini Urus with illegally tinted windows, prosecutor Alice Holloway said. The windows only allowed 4 percent light transmission — a tiny fraction of the 70 percent required for tinting.

Stormzy, who wasn’t in court for the hearing, pleaded guilty in writing to the cellphone driving charge from March. He had previously admitted the 2023 tinting offense and also had a record of speeding.

Defense lawyer Peter Csemiczky said that Stormzy apologized and accepted responsibility.

The artist was fined 2,010 pounds ($2,500) and penalty points were added to his license.