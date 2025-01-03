Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Minneapolis

No. 20 Purdue cruises past Minnesota 81-61 with sharp 2nd half shooting by Loyer and Smith

man dribbles basketball
Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) drives toward the hoop as Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 2, in Minneapolis.
AP Photo | Ellen Schmidt

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Fletcher Loyer scored 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Braden Smith had 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds as No. 20 Purdue pulled away from Minnesota for an 81-61 victory Thursday night.

Trey Kaufman-Renn added 17 points for the Boilermakers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten), who notched their first road win of the season after losing at Marquette and Penn State. Purdue, the two-time defending regular-season Big Ten champion, has the best cumulative road record in conference play over the last three seasons at 15-7.

Dawson Garcia scored 20 points for the Gophers (8-6, 0-3), who had a one-point lead early in the second half before the Boilermakers got hot. Loyer and Smith each hit four 3-pointers after halftime.

Minnesota, last in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, went 4 for 17 from deep.

For Purdue, Coach Matt Painter gave freshman guard C.J. Cox and senior center Caleb Furst their first starts of the season and brought Myles Colvin and Camden Heide off the bench. Furst had 11 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes.

And for Minnesota, Coach Ben Johnson has not beaten a ranked team in four seasons, falling to 0-16 against AP Top 25 opponents. The Gophers have lost 18 games in a row to ranked foes since beating No. 24 Purdue 71-68 at home on Feb. 11, 2021, under coach Richard Pitino.

Heide, who helped lead Wayzata to a Minnesota Class 4A state championship in 2021, hit a 3-pointer with 14:49 left for a 40-35 lead after a Gophers turnover.

Smith became the first Big Ten player with at least 1,000 points, 500 assists and 400 rebounds in a career before the end of his junior season.

Purdue hosts Northwestern on Sunday. Minnesota hosts Ohio State on Monday.