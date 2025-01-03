Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
History
Lexie Schapitl, NPR

Biden to award Medal of Honor to Korean and Vietnam War veterans

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!
This photo shows the White House illuminated at night, with the U.S. flag flying above it at half-staff, following the death of former President Jimmy Carter on Dec. 29.
On Friday, President Biden will award the United States' highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, to service members who displayed exceptional valor in combat.
Mandel Ngan | AFP via Getty Images

President Biden will award the United States’ highest military honor Friday to seven U.S Army soldiers who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to service members who demonstrate exceptional valor in combat. Biden will award the designation Friday posthumously to six men — Pvt. Bruno R. Orig, Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, Cpl. Fred B. McGee, Pfc. Charles R. Johnson, retired Gen. Richard E. Cavazos and Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr. — in addition to Spc. 4th Class Kenneth J. David.

Orig, Nakamura, McGee, Johnson and Cavazos served in Korea, where Orig, Nakamura and Johnson were killed in action. Nelson and David served in Vietnam, where Nelson was killed in action. Each risked his life and displayed “gallantry and intrepidity” while fighting enemy forces or working to save fellow service members, the White House said.

Biden will also award the Medal of Valor to eight first responders, including five police officers — Sgt. Jeffrey Mathes, Officer Rex Engelbert and Detectives Michael Collazo, Ryan Cagle and Zachary Plese — who responded to a shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., in March 2023, killing the attacker.

The other recipients are Sgt. Tu Tran, who rescued a woman from a frozen pond in Lincoln, Neb., in February 2023; Lt. John Vanderstar, a New York City firefighter who rescued a mother and child from a burning building in October 2022; and New York City firefighter Brendan Gaffney, who rescued an unconscious child and pregnant woman from a fire in February 2023.