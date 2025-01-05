U.S. beats Czechia 4-1 to set up world junior hockey final against Finland

Boston University's Cole Eiserman broke a second-period tie and the defending champion United States beat Czechia 4-1 on Saturday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game.

The Americans will face Finland — a 4-3 overtime winner over Sweden in the first semifinal — for the title Sunday night. Finland beat the United States 4-3 in overtime in group play.

Eiserman made it 2-1 with 6:19 left in the second with a one-timer off a cross-ice feed.

“I’m proud of our guys,” said coach David Darle of Denver. “We played an excellent Czech team and it was a very difficult game. We continue to grow as a group and we’ll get set to face another great team in Finland tomorrow."

Boston College teammates Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault each had a goal and an assist for the Americans. Minnesota's Oliver Moore also scored, and Michigan State's Trey Augustine made 26 saves.

The Americans are seeking their seventh title and first back-to-back championships.

“It would mean everything,” said Perreault, who also played last season. “We definitely have the team to do it. We’ll be ready to go.”

Jakub Stancl scored for the Czechs. Michael Hrabal stopped 21 shots.

In the first semifinal, Benjamin Rautiainen scored on a power play at 9:22 of overtime to lift Finland past Sweden.

Rautiainen beat goalie Melker Thelin from a sharp angle to the right of the net on a 4-on-3 man advantage with Tom Willander in the penalty box for holding.

“Very skillful guy at doing things like that,” Finnish coach Lauri Mikkola said about Rautiainen. “Nobody expected when he shoots.”

Petteri Rimpinen made 43 saves for Finland. Emil Hemming had a goal and an assist and Jesse Kiiskinen and Arttu Alasiurua also scored.

Otto Stenberg scored twice for Sweden. Wilhelm Hallquisth also scored and Thelin stopped 31 shots.