Animals
Alana Wise, NPR

The National Zoo's giant pandas make the most of DC's snow

A screenshot taken from the National Zoo's feed of the giant pandas shows one of the 3-year-old bears playing in the show.
National Zoo/Screenshot by NPR

The National Zoo's latest giant panda residents basked in the downpour of snow that blanketed Washington, D.C., on Monday, giving onlookers a view into the playtime of the two furry bears ahead of their Jan. 24 public debut.

Video posted by the National Zoo showed 3-year-olds Bao Li, a boy; and Qing Bao, a girl, rolling around in the still-falling flurries and climbing up trees, seeming to enjoy the first D.C. snow of the year.

"This morning, about 5 inches of snow blanketed the Washington, D.C., area, including giant panda Bao Li and Qing Bao's outdoor habitats," the zoo wrote on X. "Flakes stuck to their fur as the bears frolicked and somersaulted."

Pandas are native to mountainous regions of China where, according to Zoo Atlanta, temperatures can get cold. But the bears' thick fur helps protect them from the adverse affects of chilly weather.

While the pandas made the best of the frozen wonderland, elsewhere across the Midwest and mid-Atlantic, the snow wreaked havoc on daily commutes and power grids.

Officials across the affected areas warned people to stay indoors amid at least four fatalities and dozens of injuries caused by the major snowstorm.

Copyright 2025, NPR