Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
St. Paul

Taylor Heise's overtime goal lifts Minnesota Frost over Boston Fleet 2-1 in PWHL

MPR News logo placeholder
MPR News
MPR

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Taylor Heise scored her second goal of the season at 3:20 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Frost to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Fleet on Wednesday night.

Heise led a breakaway and approached Boston goalie Emma Soderberg head-on, then blasted the puck past Soderberg's right pad for the winner.

It was the third time Minnesota has defeated Boston by one goal this season, two of them in overtime.

High-scoring Minnesota (3-3-1-2), the league-leader with 29 goals in nine games, was held to one goal in regulation by Soderberg, who allowed Denisa Krizova's tying goal midway through the first period.

Just four minutes into the game there was a scramble for the puck in front of the Minnesota net after a shot by Boston and Hannah Bilka gathered it in on the right side and slipped it past Maddie Rooney to put the Fleet ahead 1-0.

Rooney shut out Boston (2-1-2-4) the rest of the way, finishing with 26 saves. Soderberg stopped 24 shots.

The Frost played without forward Grace Zumwinkle who is day-to-day with an upper body injury. Goaltender Nicole Hensley is also day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Minnesota wrapped up a four-game homestand, the longest of the season for the Frost, and will travel to Denver for a Takeover Tour matchup with Montreal on Sunday.

Boston, which defeated Montreal 3-2 in a shootout in a Takeover Tour game in Seattle three days ago, plays at Ottawa on Sunday.