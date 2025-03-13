Minneapolis school district sends layoff notices to combat $75M budget deficit

The Minneapolis school district this week is sending out layoff notices to staff members as part of its attempt to deal with a $75 million budget deficit.

The district has not yet publicly announced where it’s making cuts.

At a board meeting this week, Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams said the district, in addition to dealing with a budget deficit, is also concerned about federal cuts that would further impact funding.

“Legislation is advancing currently in Washington that would significantly reduce the amount of available federal funding, title funding, and that could impact what districts receive in Medicaid-funded reimbursement,” Sayles-Adams said. “I cannot emphasize enough how devastating and disruptive these reductions would be.”

District leaders say initial reduction recommendations will be publicly presented at a board finance committee meeting March 25.