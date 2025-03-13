Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
International
Nick Spicer, NPR

A Putin aide rejects Trump's 30-day Ukraine cease-fire proposal

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov attends a meeting of the presidents of Russia and Belarus at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov attends a meeting of the presidents of Russia and Belarus at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday.
Maxim Shemetov | AFP via Getty Images

As U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff enters talks with Russian officials in Moscow on a Trump administration proposal Ukraine has already accepted for a 30-day cease-fire, President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, rejected the idea.

Speaking on Russian state television, Ushakov dismissed a 30-day cease-fire as a mere "breather" for Ukrainian troops, emphasizing Moscow's preference for substantive peace talks.

Ushakov reiterated Russia's demands: Ukraine must recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea and four southeastern regions, withdraw troops from lands claimed by Russia and pledge never to join NATO. He said he "hopes [the United States] knows our position and wants to believe that they will take it into account as we work together going forward."

Moscow also seeks limits on Ukraine's military, protections for Russian speakers and elections to replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have reclaimed most of the territory lost in last summer's Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region.

The U.S. restored military aid to Ukraine after cease-fire talks Tuesday in Saudi Arabia. President Trump, pushing for a cease-fire, warned Russia of financial consequences if Putin resists.

Copyright 2025, NPR