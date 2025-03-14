Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
St. Paul

Braden Schneider scores in overtime to give the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Wild

Rangers Wild Hockey
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and New York Rangers left wing Brett Berard (65) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in St. Paul.
AP Photo | Abbie Parr

Braden Schneider scored at 1:51 of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Schneider slipped a backhander past goalie Filip Gustavsson into the top-right corner to end New York’s four-game losing streak. Vincent Trocheck and Jonny Brodzinski also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.

Marcus Johansson and Frederick Gaudreau had tying power-play goals for Minnesota in the third period, and Gustavsson stopped 28 shots. The Wild top the Western Conference wild-card standings.

Trocheck opened the scoring at 6:45 of second with his 18th of the season. Johansson tied it with the man advantage at 3:55 of third, Brodzinski countered at 6:39, and Gaudreau tied it again on another power play at 8:42.

New York is fighting for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota played the third game of a seven-game homestand in a stretch of 10 home games in an 11-game span

Schneider stopped the Rangers’ losing streak with his OT goal.

New York won 35 of 61 faceoffs. Both teams play Saturday night. The Rangers are at Columbus to wrap up a three-game trip, and the Wild host St. Louis.