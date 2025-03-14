Veterans rally in front of Minnesota Republican Party office in Edina

Holding signs high while wearing their military uniforms and chanting loudly for their cause, veterans and their supporters gathered to speak against recent cuts to the VA, the firing of veterans in federal services and other issues, including the deportation of refugees.

The protest happened early Friday afternoon in front of the offices of the Minnesota Republican Party in Edina.

Protesters carry signs advocating for veterans' rights and support for Ukraine as they march outside the offices of the Minnesota Republican Party. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Navy veteran Jeffrey Gigler organized the protest. He wore his Navy officer uniform and spoke passionately to the cause. He said he worked for the government for 16 years after his four-year service in the Navy.

“I’ve had a long term of government service, of sacrificing my lifetime right for good of the country,” he said.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

Gigler said cuts will not help anyone. He organized the protest to be heard and seen by political officials.

Jeffrey R. Gigler, who organized the rally, poses for a portrait in front of a vehicle belonging to a Minnesota GOP official. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Julie Noyes was at the protest in support of veterans, holding her own sign that read, “use your outside voice.” She has multiple relatives who have served in the army, including several nephews who are currently serving. Noyes said she wants to see them supported.

“Standing up doesn’t mean you have to jump and yell, you need to do every little thing. You need to talk to your neighbors, your family. If we don’t do something now, people think that, oh, this can’t happen here. It’s happening,” she said.

Veterans and their supporters gather outside the offices of the Minnesota Republican Party. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Protesters began to walk around the Minnesota Republican Party’s building, chanting and holding their signs up high while several cars drove by honking their horns.

John Varone is a Vietnam veteran who served two years after being drafted in 1968. He said he’s not only concerned about veterans, but also for those working in the VA, such as his daughter who is an employee in Pittsburgh.

“The VA doctors did save my life with an aortic aneurysm less than a year ago. I take a lot of pride in the Minneapolis VA. They’re darn good people there,” Varone said.

Gigler agrees with the sentiments of how support roles in VA hospitals should not be cut.

Fullscreen Slideshow Previous Slide 6 of 6 Veterans and their supporters gather outside the offices of the Minnesota Republican Party to protest. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 1 of 6 Justin Stramer stands with his support dog while holding a sign during a protest outside the offices of the Minnesota Republican Party. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 2 of 6 Earl Netwal, a Vietnam veteran, marches with an American flag during a protest outside the offices of the Minnesota Republican Party. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Next Slide

“For every person who’s touching a patient, there’s probably five or six people behind them getting work done,” he said.

Kate Roberts is a veteran who served seven and a half years on active duty and two years reserve. She was at the protest with her partner, Aimee Elizabeth. Both expressed their concern in the hardship of veterans losing what they say are earned benefits.

“I would like to see all federal organizations do better. It doesn’t start by just taking rights away from people or benefits away from people who really need them and have earned them,” Roberts said. “They’ve done the work. They’ve given parts of their body, their mind, their soul, their lives. They deserve this.”

Amiee Elizabeth (left) and Navy veteran Kate Roberts outside the offices of the Minnesota Republican Party. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Gigler said not every Republican is in support of the White House’s actions. He does not want every veteran to be seen as in support either.

“Not to count a veteran as an automatic, “oh, he must have voted for Trump.” Even if he did, he probably doesn’t support what’s going on,” Gigler said.

Organizers say they had requested to have a conversation with the GOP chair at the protest but were declined.

Many of the protesters would like to see VA workers rehired and funding cuts to be reconsidered and done differently.