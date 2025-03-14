Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
The Associated Press

Vikings trade former starting guard Ed Ingram to Texans for 6th-round pick in 2026 draft

man squatting down
Minnesota Vikings guard Ed Ingram (67) reacts at the snap during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 10, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.
AP Photo | Gary McCullough, File

The Minnesota Vikings traded guard Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans on Thursday for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, after the fourth-year player was supplanted in the starting lineup during the 2024 season.

Ingram started 41 games at right guard over three years for the Vikings, who drafted him out of LSU in the second round of a 2022 draft that has been a significant letdown for the team at several positions. Ingram was replaced by Dalton Risner midway through last season after continually struggling in pass protection. The deal will trim about $3.4 million off Minnesota’s salary cap charges for 2025.

The Vikings reached agreements this week with two former Indianapolis Colts, center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries, to upgrade the interior of their line.

The Texans have been busy up front, too, sending star left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade to Washington and dealing guard Kenyon Green to Philadelphia. They agreed to a one-year deal with free agent guard Laken Tomlinson.