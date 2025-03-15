Timberwolves rally to beat Magic 118-111 for their 7th straight victory

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Orlando Magic 118-111 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Down 90-82 with 10:23 left, Minnesota had a 13-0 run to take a 95-90 advantage. Donte DiVincenzo opened the run with reverse layup and capped it with another reverse layup and a driving floater.

After Orlando tied it at 98 with 3:32 to play, the Timberwolves — fighting Golden State for the sixth spot in the Western Conference — scored nine straight points.

Paolo Banchero had 43 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando. Eighth in the Eastern Conference, the Magic were coming off a 113-93 victory in New Orleans on Thursday night.

Julius Randle added 22 points for Minnesota. DiVincenzo finished with 14 points and five assists, and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Takeaways

Magic: Banchero was 16 of 32 from the field.

Timberwolves: Minnesota rallied to extend its streak and get off to a good start in its five-game homestand.

Key moment

DiVincenzo led the late charge to put Minnesota ahead.

Key stat

The Timberwolves improved to 19-14 at home. They are 20-15 on the road.

Up next

The Magic are at Cleveland on Sunday. The Timberwolves host Utah on Sunday night.