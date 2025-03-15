Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Timberwolves rally to beat Magic 118-111 for their 7th straight victory

Magic Timberwolves Basketball
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels goes up for a dunk against the Orlando Magic on Friday.
Abbie Parr/AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Orlando Magic 118-111 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Down 90-82 with 10:23 left, Minnesota had a 13-0 run to take a 95-90 advantage. Donte DiVincenzo opened the run with reverse layup and capped it with another reverse layup and a driving floater.

After Orlando tied it at 98 with 3:32 to play, the Timberwolves — fighting Golden State for the sixth spot in the Western Conference — scored nine straight points.

Paolo Banchero had 43 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando. Eighth in the Eastern Conference, the Magic were coming off a 113-93 victory in New Orleans on Thursday night.

Julius Randle added 22 points for Minnesota. DiVincenzo finished with 14 points and five assists, and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Takeaways

Magic: Banchero was 16 of 32 from the field.

Timberwolves: Minnesota rallied to extend its streak and get off to a good start in its five-game homestand.

Key moment

DiVincenzo led the late charge to put Minnesota ahead.

Key stat

The Timberwolves improved to 19-14 at home. They are 20-15 on the road.

Up next

The Magic are at Cleveland on Sunday. The Timberwolves host Utah on Sunday night.