Dejan Joveljic helps Sporting KC rally for 3-3 draw with Minnesota United to end long losing streak

Dejan Joveljic scored in the 80th minute and Sporting Kansas City stormed back from a three-goal deficit to earn a 3-3 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night, snapping a 10-match losing streak across all competitions dating to last season.

Joveljic, who was acquired from the defending-champion Los Angeles Galaxy in the offseason, scored unassisted to help the club end the second longest skid in league history. Only FC Cincinnati's 14-match slide spanning the 2021-22 seasons was longer.

Minnesota United (2-1-1) got a goal from Hassani Dotson in the 15th minute and another one from Tani Oluwaseyi in the 31st to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. Defender Morris Duggan had his first career assist — in his sixth appearance and fourth start — on Dotson's first goal this season. Bongokuhle Hlongwane notched his first assist this season on Oluwaseyi's first goal of the campaign after scoring eight last season.

Oluwaseyi finished off his first career brace in the first minute of the second half for a 3-0 advantage. Joaquín Pereyra earned his first assist of the season and the second of his career in 10 starts and 11 appearances over two seasons.

Sporting KC got on the scoreboard in the 68th minute when Dániel Sallói took a pass from defender Tim Leibold and scored. It was the first goal this season for Sallói and the first assist for Leibold.

Things got interesting in the 72nd minute thanks to an own goal by Duggan that made it 3-2.

John Pulskamp totaled three saves for Sporting KC, which leads the all-time series 12-9-5.

Dayne St. Clair had one save for Minnesota United.

Minnesota United has a win and a tie in its last two trips to Children's Mercy Park after an 0-9-0 start.

Sporting KC will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Minnesota United hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.