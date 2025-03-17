Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press

Twins’ Royce Lewis will miss start of season after hurting his hamstring

Angels Twins Baseball
Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis walks back to the dugout after striking out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Minneapolis on Sept. 9.
Abbie Parr | AP

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis will miss the start of the season due to a strained left hamstring.

An MRI revealed a moderate sprain after Lewis hurt himself running out a grounder in the Twins’ Grapefruit League game Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

Lewis, 25, has a history of injuries. He played in 82 games last season due to quadriceps and adductor issues. That followed a 2023 season in which he played 58 games while working through injuries to his oblique and his hamstring.

He batted .233 with a .295 on-base percentage, 16 homers and 47 RBIs last season. He hit .309 with a .372 on-base percentage, 15 homers, 52 RBIs and six steals.