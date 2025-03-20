Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Zion Williamson scores 29 as Pelicans defeat Timberwolves 119-115 in rare road win

man sits and throws hands up
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) looks toward a referee during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, March 19, in Minneapolis.
AP Photo | Abbie Parr

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Zion Williamson scored 29 points and CJ McCollum added 18 for New Orleans as the Pelicans surprised the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 119-115 win on Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves have lost two straight after winning eight in a row. Minnesota is in a battle with Golden State for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Wednesday’s loss drops Minnesota a full game behind the Warriors.

After trailing 43-32 in the second quarter, the Pelicans went on a 14-0 run to take a 46-43 lead. The two teams went back and forth for most of the rest of the game but Minnesota never could establish a comfortable lead against the Pelicans.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 29 points. Julius Randle added 17 and Mike Conley scored 16.

Wednesday’s game was New Orleans' first since losing forward Trey Murphy III for the season with a right shoulder injury. Murphy, who averaged 21.2 points per game this year, was injured in Monday's loss to Detroit.

While Williamson was the dominant force on offense, he had plenty of help. Six different Pelicans scored in double figures against a Timberwolves team that statistically has been one of the better defenses in the league this season.

This should have been an easy bounce-back game for Minnesota after Monday's loss to Indiana. Instead, the Wolves couldn't handle a Pelicans team with just six road wins all season prior to Wednesday.

Trailing by two points late, Minnesota couldn't corral a defensive rebound in the final minute. New Orleans instead grabbed its 11th board of the game, allowing Williamson to put in a layup with 13.1 seconds remaining to send Timberwolves fans to the exits.

Edwards was cold from the floor, shooting just 5 of 19 — including 1-for-9 on 2-point field goals.

The same two teams play again Friday in Minneapolis.