Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Fort Myers, Fla.

Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list

man runs for ball with glove
Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee fields a ground out by Baltimore Orioles Gary Sanchez to end the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 28.
AP Photo | Gerald Herbert

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Minnesota Twins infielder Brooks Lee and right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart will begin the season on the injured list.

The moves were announced Sunday by the club.

Lee, the No. 8 overall pick by Minnesota in the 2022 draft out of Cal Poly, had been dealing with lower back tightness during spring training and was sidelined for the first two months of the 2024 season with a herniated disk in his back.

Once promoted from Triple-A last summer, the rookie batted .221 with three home runs and 27 RBIs in 50 games for the Twins.

Stewart sustained a left hamstring injury but also underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his pitching shoulder last August.

The Twins already were without third baseman Royce Lewis for opening day because of a strained left hamstring.

Minnesota won the AL Central in 2023 then finished in fourth last season.