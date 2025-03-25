April 8 special elections in Minnesota
Go Deeper.
Create an account or log in to save stories.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
A handful of special elections are being held on Tuesday, April 8.
MPR News reached out to candidates, providing a three-question survey for them to fill out and inform voters about who they are and their priorities if elected. Our team also collected referendum questions — exactly how they are phrased on the ballot. If a referendum is in your area, it will show by entering your address into the embed below.
Elections will be held for races in Itasca County, Aldrich, Benson, Isanti, Rose Creek, Stately Township and Two Harbors. School board elections include Morris Area and Rock Ridge school districts.
Referendums are being held in Baldwin, Pequot Lakes, Osakis, Mabel-Canton, Nevis, St. Cloud Area and Pine River-Backus school districts.
Turn Up Your Support
MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.
Enter your address to get a customized look at what is on your ballot for the April 8 special election and learn more about the candidates and ballot measures.
Special elections are being held to fill vacancies and seats for:
Morris Area school board - ISD 2769: Miguel Angel Urrutia Calvo and Caleb Luthi
Rock Ridge school board - ISD 2909: Brandi Lautigar and Pollyann Sorcan
Itasca County Commissioner District 4: Larry Hopkins and Pat Medure
City of Aldrich: Jeffrey Ludovissie and Melissa Ludovissie
City of Benson: Derek P. Shemon and Cherie Stielow
City of Isanti (primary): Sheryl Davidson, Jeff Johnson and Luke Merrill
City of Rose Creek: Tom Lewison and Wendy Nelson
City of Two Harbors (primary): Donna Heil, Laura Osbakken Goutermont, Barbara Omarzu and Miles Monroe Woodruff
Special elections for ballot questions:
City of Baldwin:
Stately Township: "Shall Option B, providing for the appointment of the clerk and treasurer by the town board, be adopted for the government of the town?"
Pequot Lakes, ISD 186
Osakis Public Schools, ISD 213
Mabel-Canton Public School, ISD 238
Nevis Public School, ISD 308
St. Cloud Area Schools, ISD 742
Pine River-Backus, ISD 2174