April 8 special elections in Minnesota

A handful of special elections are being held on Tuesday, April 8.

MPR News reached out to candidates, providing a three-question survey for them to fill out and inform voters about who they are and their priorities if elected. Our team also collected referendum questions — exactly how they are phrased on the ballot. If a referendum is in your area, it will show by entering your address into the embed below.

Elections will be held for races in Itasca County, Aldrich, Benson, Isanti, Rose Creek, Stately Township and Two Harbors. School board elections include Morris Area and Rock Ridge school districts.

Referendums are being held in Baldwin, Pequot Lakes, Osakis, Mabel-Canton, Nevis, St. Cloud Area and Pine River-Backus school districts.

Enter your address to get a customized look at what is on your ballot for the April 8 special election and learn more about the candidates and ballot measures.

Special elections are being held to fill vacancies and seats for: