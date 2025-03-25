Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
April 8 special elections in Minnesota

A handful of special elections are being held on Tuesday, April 8.

MPR News reached out to candidates, providing a three-question survey for them to fill out and inform voters about who they are and their priorities if elected. Our team also collected referendum questions — exactly how they are phrased on the ballot. If a referendum is in your area, it will show by entering your address into the embed below.

Elections will be held for races in Itasca County, Aldrich, Benson, Isanti, Rose Creek, Stately Township and Two Harbors. School board elections include Morris Area and Rock Ridge school districts.

Referendums are being held in Baldwin, Pequot Lakes, Osakis, Mabel-Canton, Nevis, St. Cloud Area and Pine River-Backus school districts.

Enter your address to get a customized look at what is on your ballot for the April 8 special election and learn more about the candidates and ballot measures.

Special elections are being held to fill vacancies and seats for:

Special elections for ballot questions:

  • City of Baldwin:

  • Stately Township: "Shall Option B, providing for the appointment of the clerk and treasurer by the town board, be adopted for the government of the town?"

  • Pequot Lakes, ISD 186

  • Osakis Public Schools, ISD 213

  • Mabel-Canton Public School, ISD 238

  • Nevis Public School, ISD 308

  • St. Cloud Area Schools, ISD 742

  • Pine River-Backus, ISD 2174