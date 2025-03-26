Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
St. Paul

Eichel’s hat trick leads Golden Knights over Wild 5-1

hockey players on ice
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild center Gustav Nyquist (41) pressures during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 25, in St. Paul.
AP Photo | Abbie Parr

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Jack Eichel scored three goals for his fifth career hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson also scored, and Noah Hanifin and Mark Stone each had two assists for Vegas. Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Pacific Division leaders, who won their fourth straight.

Marcus Johansson scored a goal and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots for Minnesota, which lost for the second time in two nights.

The Golden Knights scored three times in the final 5:03 to put the game out of reach. Just 13 seconds after Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman took a high-sticking penalty, Eichel scored his second of the night to give Vegas a 3-1 lead.

After Pearson scored into an empty net, Eichel slipped a wrist shot between Fleury and the left post. It was Eichel's first hat trick since March 19, 2023.

For the Golden Knights, Shea Theodore was activated from the long-term injured list. The veteran defensemen hadn’t played since injuring his arm during the Four Nations Face-Off in February. His addition was especially timely after fellow defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was a pregame scratch due to injury.

Minnesota continues to struggle offensively without injured forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek. After getting shut out in Dallas on Monday night, the Wild managed just four shots on goal in the first period and didn't even get a shot on net during their only power play of the game.

The Wild appeared to have tied it 2-2 midway through the third period when Marco Rossi tipped a high shot past Hill. But the goal was immediately disallowed as officials ruled Rossi touched the puck with a high stick.

Minnesota has scored just 33 goals in 16 games since the NHL returned from its extended February break.

The Wild host Washington on Thursday, and the Golden Knights visit Chicago on Friday.