Two Ojibwe artists practice culture and tradition with birchbark 

Patrick Kruse is a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and a descendant of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. He lives and works along the shore of Mille Lacs Lake and has been creating birchbark art since the late ‘80s.

Patrick Kruse holds up his birchbark art. Courtesy of Patrick Kruse

As a young adult, he says his mother had a dream where he worked with birchbark.

“My mom, kind of, not scolded, but warned me of the cultural significance of birchbark and not to be wasting it, because it's sacred,” he said.

He creates wall hangings and baskets, with scenes and images of nature. Kruse has even made birchbark cradles with colorful Ojibwe floral designs.

Kruse says birchbark has always been used to tell stories. A prominent figure in several of his pieces is the Thunderbird, a spiritual figure in Ojibwe culture. He depicts the Thunderbird, using birchbark of various tones, surrounded by florals to show the changing of seasons.

“When Native Americans hear the first thunder and lightning coming, they understand that it's the change of season — spring, flowers and rain. So, everything, instead of frozen ground, frozen tundra, everything starts growing,” Kruse said.

A traditional birchbark cradle at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post in Onamia, Minnesota made by Patrick Kruse. Chandra Colvin | MPR News

Melissa Fowler is a birchbark artist from the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. She began working with birchbark 14 years ago after becoming more involved in learning cultural traditions.

She fears that working with birchbark could become a lost artform someday.

Fowler has created elaborate pieces, including contemporary ones. She hopes to inspire younger people with pieces, such as earrings and a crossbody handbag.

“I know that we don’t preserve our food in it [birchbark] anymore but maybe wearing it as an adornment is something that really excites people and makes people feel good about themselves as a way to push that forward into our contemporary society,” Fowler said.

Anishinaabe artist Melissa Fowler sits with her artwork in the Giinawind Gallery at the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids. Leah Lemm | MPR News

Kruse shares those sentiments. He says he doesn’t know many other people who work with birchbark. Alongside his work as an artist, he shares the knowledge of birchbark with those wanting to learn.

“I’m trying to teach a better way about the birch and the forest, the water and the rice, different things I promote them things because it's important,” Kruse said. “I’m not going to be here, but these children, and the children’s children are going to be here.”

According to Fowler, the Ojibwe word for birchbark is “wiigwaas.” She says the wiigwaas and birch tree are referred to as the tree of life, an important part of the survival of Ojibwe people.

“We would use birchbark on a daily basis, from gathering to preserving our food and water, our canoes, our shelter. We'd use it for medicine. We'd even use it to record our teachings and stories on birchbark scrolls,” she said.

Fullscreen Slideshow Previous Slide 4 of 4 Melissa Fowler's birchbark works are on display in the exhibit "The Place Where I Belong" through April at the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids. Leah Lemm | MPR News 1 of 4 Melissa Fowler's birchbark works are on display in the exhibit "The Place Where I Belong" through April at the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids. Leah Lemm | MPR News 2 of 4 Melissa Fowler's birchbark works are on display in the exhibit "The Place Where I Belong" through April at the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids. Leah Lemm | MPR News Next Slide

Not a single piece of bark goes to waste either. Kruse says he uses leftover pieces to create smaller artworks or to make baskets.

“I learned that even the most smallest birchbark can be used to make a nice little piece of art,” Kruse said. “So, we try not to waste nothing.”

He says learning about culture and participating in traditional crafts gives people strength.

“It brings hope, and it gives you better strength, because you're actually doing some work in whether it's small, big, medium."

Fowler currently has an exhibit at the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids, titled, “Endazhi-Dabendaagoziyaan - The Place Where I Belong.” She says her artwork will be at the Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center in Duluth in August.

Kruse’s artworks are featured in various collections and locations, including but not limited to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, the Science Museum of Minnesota and Minnesota Historical Society in downtown St. Paul and the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post in Onamia.