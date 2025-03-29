Blues sign Gophers star Jimmy Snuggerud to 3-year contract

The St. Louis Blues signed University of Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud to a three-year contract Friday. He's expected to join the team for practice Monday.

The 20-year-old Snuggerud was selected by the Blues at No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2022 draft. The signing comes a day after the Gophers were ousted from the NCAA Tournament with a 5-4 overtime loss to Massachusetts in the regional semifinals.

Snuggerud scored twice against UMass, finishing his junior season with a team-high 24 goals and 27 assists in 40 games. A top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, he had 66 goals and 69 assists in 119 games for Minnesota. He helped lead the United States to a world junior title in 2024, scoring five goals in six games.

His father, Dave Snuggerud, also starred for the Gophers. He played four seasons in the NHL.

Two other Gophers players have also signed deals. The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Gophers center Oliver Moore and defenseman Sam Rinzel, both signed entry-level contracts with the Chicago Blackhawks. Moore, 20, was selected by Chicago with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Rinzel, 20, was a first-round pick in 2022.