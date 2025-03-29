Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press

Randle and Edwards help Timberwolves complete a 4-game season sweep of Suns 124-109

Anthony Edwards timberwolves basketball
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) is fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 28, in Minneapolis. Edwards was injured on the play.
Abbie Parr | AP

Julius Randle scored 25 points, Anthony Edwards finished with 20 after missing the second quarter due to injury and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 124-109 on Friday night.

The Timberwolves completed a four-game season sweep of the Suns. Minnesota has won its last seven against Phoenix, dating to last year’s postseason.

Edwards was hit in the face by Phoenix's Kevin Durant with 2:43 to play in the first quarter. Edwards attempted to intercept a pass intended for Durant, whose arm caught Edwards in the nose. Edwards fell to the ground in pain and remained down for a minute before being escorted to the locker room.

Durant had a team-best 23 points for Phoenix. Collin Gillespie added a career-high 22 points and nine assists.

The Suns have lost two in a row after winning four straight games. The Suns' Bradley Beal missed his sixth straight game due to a left hamstring injury.