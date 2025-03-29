Randle and Edwards help Timberwolves complete a 4-game season sweep of Suns 124-109
Julius Randle scored 25 points, Anthony Edwards finished with 20 after missing the second quarter due to injury and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 124-109 on Friday night.
The Timberwolves completed a four-game season sweep of the Suns. Minnesota has won its last seven against Phoenix, dating to last year’s postseason.
Edwards was hit in the face by Phoenix's Kevin Durant with 2:43 to play in the first quarter. Edwards attempted to intercept a pass intended for Durant, whose arm caught Edwards in the nose. Edwards fell to the ground in pain and remained down for a minute before being escorted to the locker room.
Durant had a team-best 23 points for Phoenix. Collin Gillespie added a career-high 22 points and nine assists.
The Suns have lost two in a row after winning four straight games. The Suns' Bradley Beal missed his sixth straight game due to a left hamstring injury.
