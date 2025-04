White House says it’s ’case closed’ on the Signal group chat review

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters on the White House driveway on March 31. Andrew Harnik | Getty Images

The White House has concluded its review of how Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently included on a Signal message group chat of high-ranking officials discussing impending strikes in Yemen.

The Atlantic story, published one week ago, stunned Washington because of the sensitive nature of the information disclosed on the app. The White House has said none of the information was classified.

"This case has been closed here at the White House as far as we are concerned," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday. "There have been steps made to ensure that something like that can obviously never happen again, and we're moving forward," she said.

Leavitt did not offer details about what steps the White House is taking after its review. Last week, she had told reporters that the National Security Council, the White House counsel's office and Trump adviser Elon Musk were all looking into how the mishap happened.

Leavitt said Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz — who created the group chat and added Goldberg to it — "continues to be an important part of (Trump's) national security team."

The Republican chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee have asked the Pentagon's acting inspector general to investigate the use of the app for sharing the information.

A nonprofit watchdog, American Oversight, has sued to ensure the records of the Signal group chat are kept in accordance with the Federal Records Act.

NPR disclosure: Katherine Maher, the CEO of NPR, chairs the board of the Signal Foundation.

Copyright 2025, NPR