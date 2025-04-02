Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Chicago

Miranda gets big hit as the Twins beat the White Sox 8-3 for their first win this season

man batting
Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, April 1.
AP Photo | Nam Y. Huh

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Jose Miranda hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Minnesota's five-run sixth inning, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night for their first win of the season.

Ryan Jeffers and Ty France each had two hits for Minnesota, and Harrison Bader added a three-run homer in the ninth.

The Twins trailed 3-0 before rallying with two outs in the sixth. Jeffers and France greeted Penn Murfee (0-1) with RBI singles. Willi Castro was hit by a pitch before Edouard Julien singled in Jeffers.

Miranda then made it 5-3 when he drove France and Castro with a bloop single to right.

White Sox right-hander Shane Smith allowed two hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut. He struck out three and walked four.

Chicago's starting pitchers worked 23 innings without allowing an earned run over the team’s first four games.

Brooks Baldwin drove in two runs for the White Sox, and Nick Maton connected for his second homer of the season.

Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson struck out five while pitching four innings of two-run ball. Louis Varland (1-0) got the win.

The Twins had little success against Smith before Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach worked two-out walks to ignite the rally in the sixth.

The Twins scored a total of six runs in their first four games.

Minnesota’s Pablo López opposes Sean Burke in the series finale Wednesday.