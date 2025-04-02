Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
St. Paul News
Regina Medina

Deadlocked St. Paul City Council sends interim council member decision to mayor

A view of the Ramsey County Courthouse
The Ramsey County Courthouse and St. Paul City Hall building is seen in downtown St. Paul.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News 2023

The St. Paul City Council is deadlocked over the selection of a temporary council member to fill a vacant seat.

Council President Rebecca Noecker said Wednesday it will hand off the decision to Mayor Melvin Carter. Former Council President Mitra Jalali announced her resignation in January, and the council has until April 7 to name an interim to fill her seat.

There were four finalists who interviewed for the seat. Three council members appear to be in favor of one candidate, Lisa Nelson, while the remaining three support another candidate, Matt Privratsky, a former aide to Jalali.

During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, some members said they were “disappointed” in the process.

“This process has been anything but the standard that we’ve operated as a council for the year and a half we’ve been in this office together,” Council member Cheniqua Johnson said. “This has been one of the most painful procedures that I've been through as a council member.”

But Noecker said that while council members disagreed, they did so civilly.

“Luckily, we have processes in place when this council cannot agree to make decisions and move forward, and in this case, since we don’t have consensus — won’t have consensus — the decision in this case would go to the mayor,” Noecker said.

Johnson said council owed the candidates “better.”

“I genuinely want us to sit and reflect after that,” Johnson said.