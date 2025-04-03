Como Zoo visitors get a surprise: witnessing the birth of a baby sloth
Visitors to the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul got a surprise on Wednesday when a two-toed sloth gave birth while on exhibit.
The baby sloth was born to a 6-year-old female named Sago and a 3-year-old male named Ziggy.
“Right now, we’re just enjoying watching the baby bond with Sago,” said Jill Erzar, senior zookeeper. “It will be a while before we know if we have a little boy or girl, but for now, we’re focused on making sure both mom and baby are thriving.”
The gestation period for two-toed sloths is about 11.5 months. The zoo says baby sloths usually remain attached to their mothers for about six months, regularly suckling small amounts of milk throughout the day. A female sloth will typically spend up to a year raising her baby.
Sago and Ziggy share an exhibit with saki monkeys in the zoo’s primate building where visitors can observe the new family bond.
