Sports
The Associated Press

Edwards shakes off injury scare and scores 28 points to lead Timberwolves past Nets 105-90

man sits on floor
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, left, and D'Angelo Russell, right, check on Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, below, after he was injured during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 3, in New York.
AP Photo | Frank Franklin II

Anthony Edwards shook off an injury scare and finished with 28 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Brooklyn Nets 105-90 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Edwards, who also added five rebounds, appeared to avoid serious injury when he briefly left the game after he stepped backward onto the foot of Nets coach Jordi Fernandez while making a 3-pointer late in the second quarter. Edwards was helped off the court, but returned for the start of the second half.

Brooklyn coach Jordi Fernandez took the blame for Minnesota star Anthony Edwards' injury scare.

“I was out of bounds trying to move out of the way,” Fernandez said. “I definitely have to be faster than that. Players' health is the most important thing in the game, so next time I just have to move faster.”

Edwards seemed to dodge a serious injury and finished with 28 points and five rebounds as the Timberwolves won their fourth straight game.

The Timberwolves are part of a crowd trying to finish among the top six in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in tournament. They can’t afford to lose Edwards.

The three-time All-Star has carried the Timberwolves this season after they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in the offseason. Edwards was averaging a career-best 27.3 points before Thursday’s game.

Rudy Gobert added 21 points for Minnesota while shooting 9 of 10 from the field and adding 18 rebounds.

Nic Claxton had 18 points for Brooklyn and Dariq Whitehead scored 17.

The Timberwolves took the lead with 8:26 left in the second quarter and never looked back. Edwards led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 49-37 at the break.

The Timberwolves shot 31.0 percent — 13 of 42 — from 3-point range, led by Edwards' 5 of 10.

Timberwolves: Take on the 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Nets: Host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.