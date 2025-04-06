Twins top Astros 6-1 behind Jose Miranda's 3-run homer in 6-run 4th inning

Jose Miranda's three-run homer highlighted a six-run fourth inning that ignited the Minnesota Twins in a 6-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon.

The Twins were hitless against Spencer Arighetti (1-1) until the fourth, when Miranda sent a two-out, two-strike curveball into the left-field seats for a 4-1 lead. Matt Wallner added an RBI double during that 10-batter inning aided by two errors and Arighetti's wildness.

The Twins totaled only six runs over their 0-4 start and topped that total only once in their first seven games.

Twins starter Bailey Ober bounced back from a rough opening start in St. Louis, allowing a leadoff home run to Jose Altuve but nothing else over four strong innings. Ober gave up eight hits and eight runs in 2 2/3 innings to the Cardinals last week.

Cole Sands (1-0) struck out two in a perfect sixth for the victory, one of five Twins relievers who combined to strike out eight without a walk over five scoreless innings.

Altuve had three hits after striking out in each of his five at-bats on Thursday, the most whiffs of his career.

Key moment

Byron Buxton was hit on the hand by a 92 mph full-count fastball from Arrighetti starting the fateful fourth, before stealing second. He scored after a single by Ty France, racing home when Altuve fumbled the ball as he began his throw. Buxton's run stopped an 11-inning scoreless streak for the Twins.

Key stat

After two consecutive games without drawing a walk, the first time they'd done that since Sept. 16-17, 2022, Twins batters had four walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Up next

RHP Ronel Blanco (0-1, 5.40 ERA) starts the series finale for Houston on Sunday. RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 24.30 ERA) pitches for Minnesota.