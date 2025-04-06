Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press
New York

Tani Oluwaseyi, Wil Trapp lead Minnesota United to 2-1 victory over NYCFC

Fans cheer and hold up scarves supporting the Loons.
Minnesota United fans celebrate March 1, 2025. Minnesota United beat New York City FC 2-1 at Yankee Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News

Tani Oluwaseyi scored for the fifth time this season, Wil Trapp scored for the fifth time in 328 career appearances and Minnesota United beat New York City FC 2-1 at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Minnesota United (4-1-2) — unbeaten in six straight — jumped in front early when Oluwaseyi used assists from Joaquín Pereyra and Kelvin Yeboah in the 2nd minute to score his fifth goal of the season. Oluwaseyi has 13 goals in 33 career appearances with the club. Yeboah earned his first assist this season after posting one in nine outings as a rookie last year.

Pereyra set up Trapp's first goal of the season to make it 2-0 in the 29th minute. Three of Trapp's goals have come with Minnesota United. Pereyra has four assists this season and five in 14 career appearances.

NYCFC (2-3-2) had a chance to pull within a goal at halftime, but Alonso Martínez had a penalty kick bounce off the crossbar in the eighth minute of stoppage time after he drew a foul on Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall.

NYCFC made things interesting when Keaton Parks scored for the first time this season in the 89th minute after a save got away from Dayne St. Clair. It was the 15th career goal for Parks in 165 appearances — all with NYCFC.

St. Clair finished with three saves for Minnesota United.

Matt Freese had a season-high seven saves for NYCFC — four of them in the first half.

Oluwaseyi is tied with the Chicago Fire's Hugo Cuypers and Atlanta United's Emmanuel Latte Lath for second place in the race for the Golden Boot — one goal behind league-leader Tai Baribo of the Philadelphia Union.

Minnesota United travels to play Toronto FC on Saturday. NYCFC will host the Philadelphia Union at Citi Field on Saturday.