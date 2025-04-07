St. Paul mayor appoints Matt Privratsky to vacant City Council seat

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter appointed Matt Privratsky to fill the vacant seat on the St. Paul City Council.

Carter announced the decision on Monday, and Privratsky’s appointment starts Tuesday. He is expected to serve on the council until a special election Aug. 12.

Carter had to make the decision when the six remaining council members couldn’t come to an agreement.

“Matt’s history of community action, prior service in City Hall, and alignment with former Council President Jalali make him the perfect choice,” Carter said. “I am honored to appoint him to fill this vacancy until Election Day.”

Privratsky is a former aide to previous Council President Mitra Jalali, who vacated the Ward 4 seat earlier this year. She announced her resignation in January, citing concerns about her physical and mental health.

An official swearing-in ceremony for Privratsky is expected on Wednesday.