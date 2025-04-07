Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press
St. Paul

Marco Rossi’s overtime winner steers the Wild out of their skid for a 3-2 win over the Stars

two hockey players
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson, left, skates with the puck alongside Dallas Stars defenseman Cody Ceci during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 6, in St. Paul.
AP Photo | Matt Krohn

Marco Rossi scored on a power play 58 seconds into overtime for the Minnesota Wild, who stopped a four-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Sunday.

Matt Boldy, who scored early in the third period and assisted on Marcus Foligno’s go-ahead goal less than two minutes later, drew a tripping penalty on Jason Robertson to give the Wild a 4-on-3. Boldy and Mats Zuccarello set up Rossi's tap-in.

Thomas Harley’s shot from the blue line that bounced off Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian tied the game for the Stars with 6:55 remaining in regulation.

Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for the Wild, who lead Calgary by six points for the last spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Wild have four games left, including a crucial one at Calgary on Friday. The Flames have six games remaining.

Robertson’s 34th goal of the season on Mikko Rantanen’s 53rd assist gave Dallas an early lead, after their seven-game winning streak ended a day earlier against Pittsburgh.

With rare consecutive losses, Dallas missed a chance to catch Winnipeg for the Western Conference lead. The Stars are three points behind the Jets, and both have five games left.

Still without vital forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota was missing key defenseman Jake Middleton to an upper body injury after he was boarded by New York Islanders center Bo Horvat on Friday.

Boldy pivoted toward a loose puck in the slot and took a heavy whack at it as he dropped down to his knees, the first goal for the Wild against Oettinger in a span of 103:08. The Minnesota native shut out the Wild in Dallas on March 24.

The Wild had 41 shots on goal, their second-most of the season.

Dallas hosts Vancouver on Tuesday. Minnesota hosts San Jose on Wednesday.