One injured in police shooting in northwest Minnesota

Authorities in northwest Minnesota say a person was shot and wounded by law enforcement following a vehicle pursuit on Monday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. along County Road 9 near 350th Avenue Southwest, about 8 miles west of Crookston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the person who was shot suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital in Grand Forks. Authorities have not released any information about the injured person’s identity, but said they were the only person in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office also has not released any further information about the circumstances of the shooting or the officers involved.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation.

A stretch of the county road at the shooting scene was closed Monday as investigators worked in the area.