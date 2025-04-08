State Senate District 6 special primary election on April 15

A special primary election is being held on Tuesday, April 15, to fill a vacancy in Minnesota Senate District 6. The Republican candidates running in the primary are Jennifer Carnahan, Steve Cotariu, Josh Gazelka, Keri Heintzeman, John Howe, Doug Kern, Angel Zierden and Matthew Zinda.

The winner of the primary will face DFLer Denise Slipy on Tuesday, April 29.

The special election follows Justin Eichorn’s resignation from his Minnesota Senate seat after his arrest and a federal charge over attempted solicitation of a minor.

MPR News reached out to candidates, providing a three-question survey for them to fill out and inform voters about who they are and their priorities if elected.

