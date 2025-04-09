Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Education News
MPR News Staff

St. Cloud school district voters approve $65 million for renovations, new athletic facility at Apollo HS

An artist's rendering of a school building
An artist's rendering of the proposed new entrance for Apollo High School in St. Cloud. Voters in the St. Cloud Area School District on Tuesday approved a levy referendum for up to $65 million in improvements to the school.
Courtesy St. Cloud Area School District

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Voters in the St. Cloud Area School District approved a levy referendum Tuesday for up to $65 million in improvements to Apollo High School.

The first ballot question asked voters for up to $50 million to pay for upgrades to the building, including a secure front entrance, storm shelter and renovated spaces for health care, advanced computing, auto mechanics and fine arts.

It passed with about 62 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the district.

The second question will raise up to $15 million to build an indoor athletic facility at Apollo High School, including a full-size turf field and walking track. It passed by a smaller margin, with about 54 percent of the vote.

The school district had said that if both questions were approved, the average homeowner would pay about $3.33 per month more in property taxes.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, voters in the Pequot Lakes district approved $55 million for building maintenance and expansions. Referendums in the Pine River-Backus and Mabel-Canton districts also passed.

Voters rejected referendums in two other districts. They voted down more than $41 million for renovations and expansion of the K-12 school in Nevis. And in Osakis, voters defeated a measure to spend more than $32 million for renovations, including a new gym and auditorium.