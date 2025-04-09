St. Cloud school district voters approve $65 million for renovations, new athletic facility at Apollo HS

Voters in the St. Cloud Area School District approved a levy referendum Tuesday for up to $65 million in improvements to Apollo High School.

The first ballot question asked voters for up to $50 million to pay for upgrades to the building, including a secure front entrance, storm shelter and renovated spaces for health care, advanced computing, auto mechanics and fine arts.

It passed with about 62 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the district.

The second question will raise up to $15 million to build an indoor athletic facility at Apollo High School, including a full-size turf field and walking track. It passed by a smaller margin, with about 54 percent of the vote.

The school district had said that if both questions were approved, the average homeowner would pay about $3.33 per month more in property taxes.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, voters in the Pequot Lakes district approved $55 million for building maintenance and expansions. Referendums in the Pine River-Backus and Mabel-Canton districts also passed.

Voters rejected referendums in two other districts. They voted down more than $41 million for renovations and expansion of the K-12 school in Nevis. And in Osakis, voters defeated a measure to spend more than $32 million for renovations, including a new gym and auditorium.