Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Kansas City, Mo.

Joe Ryan pitches 7 scoreless innings and Twins beat Royals 4-0

man throwing ball
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 9, in Kansas City, Mo.
AP Photo | Charlie Riedel

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Joe Ryan continued his mastery over Kansas City, giving up just two hits over seven scoreless innings in the Minnesota Twins’ 4-0 victory over the Royals on Wednesday night.

Ryan (1-1), who struck out four and did not give up a walk, is now 7-0 in nine career starts against the Royals with a 1.30 ERA in 55 1/3 innings.

Seth Lugo (1-1) threw 109 pitches for the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Twins got a run in the fourth on Edouard Julien’s RBI single to right. Lugo walked Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach with one out. After Ty France lined one back to Lugo, Julien drove in Correa.

France's two-out single in the sixth drove in Correa for a 2-0 lead.

The Twins got runs in the eighth and ninth, as Matt Wallner and France, respectively, each hit his first home run of the season.

After the Twins took a 1-0 lead in the fourth, the Royals had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Bobby Witt Jr. led off with a double, but he was doubled up after attempting to steal third and not getting back to second when Salvador Perez lined out to center.

France was 3 of 4 Wednesday with a home run and two RBIs. In 30 career games against Kansas City, he's hitting .412, with a 1.154 OPS, his best against any opponent.

The teams will complete a four-game series on Thursday. The Twins will send RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.15 ERA) to the mound to face Kansas City RHP Michael Wacha (0-2, 4.66 ERA).